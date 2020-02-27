One of the most popular sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 which debuted back in 1985 on the feet of Michael Jordan. Over the last 35 years, Jordan Brand has been making great strides to keep the Air Jordan 1 as the premier sneaker for old heads and new fans. There have been a plethora of colorways over the years and some interesting models to add some intrigue, here and there. Jumpman is always looking to innovate and that's exactly what they did with the model that recently surfaced on the internet.

As you can see in the post below, the shoe is a High OG although there is a zippered collar that when removed, turns the shoe into a low top. It's a pretty interesting concept that could prove to be interesting if Jordan Brand ups its colorway game. For instance, imagine this concept but on the "Chicago" Air Jordan 1.

For now, this sneaker is only a sample and it remains to be seen whether or not it will be released to the masses. While some fans are unimpressed with the colorway above, this technology can certainly lend itself towards other offerings. If you're someone who likes to swap between high tops and low tops, these could be a phenomenal option.

Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.