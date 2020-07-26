Every year, Jumpman releases a whole slew of new Air Jordan 1 colorways. These offerings always get fans excited and you can be sure that more than 50 percent of them will sell out within an hour of them being released. Jordan Brand also does its best to come through with some new technology, that always peaks the curiosity of those looking for something just a tad different. While this new technology doesn't always stick, Jordan Brand's efforts are always admirable.

Perhaps the most peculiar new technology comes in the form of this Air Jordan 1 that was revealed a few months ago. As you can see from the Instagram post below, the shoe has a zipper on the cuff that can be removed. Essentially, the shoe goes from a high-top to a low-top pretty well instantly. This tech had fans excited but until now, there hadn't been any updates on the shoe's release status. According to Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, you can expect this model to drop sometime in 2021.

The official release details for this aren't known right now so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bless you with all of the latest updates and information.