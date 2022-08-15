Throughout the years, Jumpman has given us some incredibly interesting Air Jordan 1 variations. In 2022, we have received one shoe in particular that has definitely turned some heads. That shoe just so happens to be the Air Jordan 1 Utility which features massive stash pockets on the back heel, and some more subtle pockets on the sides.

Now, this new AJ1 model will be getting a Quai 54 colorway. Quai 54 is the annual streetball tournament that is held in Paris, France. Jordan Brand sponsors the event and we always get some new shoes to mark the occasion. This year's Quai 54 Air Jordan 1 Utility can be seen below, and it features a white and blue upper with some orange trim. The shoe also has some unique patterns on the back heel which helps the stash pockets truly stand out.

This brand-new Air Jordan 1 model will be hitting the market on Tuesday, August 26th for a price of $190 USD. As always, let us know your thoughts on this sneaker, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

