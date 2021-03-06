Perhaps the most devilish entity in the entire sneaker world is the Nike SNKRS App. Yes, that's right, the App that constantly gives you Ls is probably the worst thing to happen to the world of shoes in a very long time. Every single Saturday, this app becomes a trending topic as sneakerheads are unable to cop the sneakers that they truly wanted. Overall, it's a pretty big travesty and it doesn't seem like any of this is going to change anytime soon.

Today, the sneaker world was looking to cop the brand new Air Jordan 1 "University Blue" and, of course, it was extremely difficult to cop. Despite not even being that limited, numerous fans were unable to purchase them, and it led to a lot of frustration online.

Image via Nike

Twitter was full of people who were unable to cop, and it led to some entertaining memes that can be found below. As always, some are wondering why they even still bother with the SNKRS App at all, considering there is a very low chance of them ever getting a triumph with the platform.

With this latest release well and done, let us know in the comments below whether or not you were able to beat the system and get your hands on a pair.