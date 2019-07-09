Jordan Brand has another UNC-themed Air Jordan 1 on tap for later this Summer, this time featuring a Sail and Obsidian Blue combination throughout the leather upper.

UNC blue handles a portion of the ankle collar, heel and "Nike Air" branding on the tongue of the upcoming Air Jordan 1, while obsidian blue takes on the Nike swoosh, as well as the trim around the sail-colored silhouette.

Air Jordan 1 Obsidian UNC Blue/HanZuYing

Nike has not yet announced official release details but it is believed the "Sail/Obsidian-University Blue" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG will now be available on August 31. The kicks, priced at $160, were originally rumored to drop two weeks prior.

Scroll down for some additional photos while we await the official release info.

Air Jordan 1 Obsidian UNC Blue/HanZuYing

Air Jordan 1 Obsidian UNC Blue/HanZuYing

Air Jordan 1 Obsidian UNC Blue/HanZuYing