Over the years, Jordan Brand has been working tirelessly to bring some innovation to their sneakers. Of course, sneakerheads can be traditionalists at times although they do remain open-minded if the technological advancement serves a need. For instance, auto-lacing Adapt technology has proven to be a huge hit over the past few years and it continues to become more and more popular. Now, Jumpman is doing something new to the Air Jordan 1. With the Air Jordan 1 Switch, they are now introducing a zipper, that will turn your high-tops into low-tops.

In the official images below, we can see the "Purple Pulse" colorway which just so happens to be quite vibrant. As you can see, the base of the sneaker is made of light blue suede, all while the overlays are lavender. We a slightly darker shade of purple on the laces, all while yellow is placed on the Nike Air branding, as well as the zipper itself. While this model is certainly a bit of a risk for Nike, it seems like it will appeal to those who like some customization with their kicks.

A release date has yet to be revealed, although you can expect these to drop sometime in 2021. Let us know what you think of this new model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

