It's been stated before although, for years, it has certainly rung true: the Air Jordan 1 is one of the best shoes to ever be released. Over the past few decades, Jordan Brand has been releasing a plethora of new colorways and no matter how many new offerings are released, fans still keep scooping up pairs. With this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Jumpman has plenty of Jordan 1s planned for the coming months, as we officially dive into 2021.

Today, Jordan Brand officially unveiled its lineup for the Spring of 2021 and within it, there are three Air Jordan 1 colorways. One of those models is the women's exclusive "Silver Toe" offering which is meant to be an update on the "Gold Toe" with silver as the replacement shade. In the official images found below, you can see that the sneaker has a silver toe box and back heel, all while the side panels are white and the overlays are black.

As is the case with all of the Spring 2021 Jordan Brand shoes so far, these do not have an official release date, so stay tuned for any updates as we will make sure to bring those to you.

Image via Nike

