Over the last few years, two of the most popular Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways have come thanks to the "Shattered Backboard" series. The orange, black, and white colorways are incredibly clean and have been fan favorites for a while now. Jordan Brand has decided to try and recreate that success with the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0" which has received some teaser images so far.

The shoe is pretty straightforward as it has an orange toe box, Nike Swoosh, and back heel while the rest of the shoe, minus the midsole, is black. In fact, the midsole is a dirty cream color that makes the shoe look like it's been worn. Perhaps the biggest point of contention on this sneaker is the leather quality. In many ways, the shoe looks like it is covered in saran wrap and is crinkled. Instagram user @hanzuying posted on-foot images of the shoe and fans seem to be quite divided in the comments. Some people are extremely disappointed by the quality while others think the colorway more than makes up for it all.

These are expected to drop sometime in October for $160 USD. What do you think of this colorway? Is it a cop or a drop?