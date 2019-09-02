There have been a ton of Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways to release this decade and if you were to compile a top 10, you would have to include one of the two "Shattered Backboard" models. The shoe is white, orange, and black and looks incredibly good on your feet. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jordan Brand has tried to capitalize on the popularity of these models by coming out with a "Shattered Backboard 3.0" offering.

Thanks to the video below, we have an in-hand look at the shoe courtesy of @mr_unloved1s. This video perfectly shows off the glossy crinkled leather that makes up the shoe and has polarized sneakerheads. The actual color blocking is gorgeous, although this choice of leather has left many scratching their heads and asking for what Jordan 1s are normally given. Regardless, there is no denying that this will be a popular release once it officially drops this fall.

It is believed that this model will be coming as soon as October 26th for $160 USD but nothing has been confirmed by Jordan Brand. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.