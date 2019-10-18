A third iteration of the "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 is officially slated to release on October 26, and it looks like a good amount of Foot Locker locations will have the sneakers in stock.

Check out a screen grab of the Footaction and Foot Locker release locations below, and click here to see which Foot Locker stores in your area will be selling the Shatter Backboard 3.0s next weekend.

The latest Shatter Backboard AJ1 features the familiar black and orange color scheme utilized on the original Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard" and the "Shattered "Away" joint that followed. The 3.0 is highlighted by a glossy, crinkled leather that is designed to resemble the look of a shattered backboard.

In case you missed the back story behind Jordan Brand's "Shattered Backboard" line, each of the sneakers are inspired by the orange and black jersey that Michael Jordan wore during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, during which MJ threw down a dunk that broke the backboard.

“Glass was everywhere. The backboard exploded. I’m looking at his eyes, his ears…looking for little bits of glass,” remembers Howard White, VP of Jordan Brand. “In the moment, it was wild. It was a little scary, because we didn’t know where the glass was going. They were playing and then there was that moment. I don’t know of any moment where one can detect something otherworldly has happened, but that one has become something grand. For MJ, though, it was just a moment in the game.”

The kicks are slated to drop on October 26 for the retail price of $160. Check out some additional photos below via Sneaker News.