Now that we are safely into the month of October, people around the world are getting into the spirit of Halloween and the black and orange aesthetic that seems to categorize the holiday. Sneaker companies are well aware of this and have begun teasing their very own shoes that will match this theme perfectly. Months ago, we got a look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0" which at first glance, is perfect for the Halloween vibes.

One of the biggest changes with this particular Shattered Backboard model is the fact that it features some glossy crinkled patent leather. Fans have been pretty split on the aesthetic of the shoe but there are still those out there who are adamant about copping them. The shoe is looking pretty great on-foot so far and if you've been wanting a black and orange shoe, they're perfect for you. In new photos courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, we now know what the shoe will look like with orange laces. These laces are expected to come in the box and it makes the shoe look as vibrant as ever.

If you're planning on copping these, you can expect them to drop on Saturday, October 26th for $160 USD.