One of the more popular Air Jordan colorways to come out over the last few years has been the "Shattered Backboard" and the proceeding 2.0 model. These shoes are filled with orange, black, and white tones which leads to a pretty interesting and clean combination. Sneakerheads have loved these models and Jumpman is well aware of that. This year, the infamous sneaker company is bringing the "Shattered Backboard" back, this time with a 3.0 model.

Thanks to the teaser images, the shoe has been suffering some scrutiny at the hands of sneakerheads due to the crinkled shiny leather that graces the upper. While the colorway itself is impressive, the leather has had fans divided although there are still those who are fiending to cop them. Over the weekend, Jordan Brand came through with the official images which give fans a better opportunity to inspect the shoe before making a purchase decision.

As for the release date, nothing has changed as these are still expected to drop on Saturday, October 26th for $160 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

