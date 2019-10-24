Jordan Brand's "Shattered Backboard" series will continue this Saturday, October 26, as the Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard 3.0" makes its retail debut. The kicks, retailing $160, have received mixed reactions from fans on social media but you'd be wise to scoop a pair if you can because they're already reselling for more than $400 on StockX.

In general, the Shattered Backboard colorways are among the most valuable Air Jordan 1s. For instance, the original pair that dropped in 2015 sells for more than $900 on average, while the 2016 "Reverse Shattered Backboard" goes for approximately $550. Even the women's-exclusive "Satin Shattered Backboard" fetches nearly $500 on StockX.

Whether you're a fan of the Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard 3.0 or not, there's no denying that this pair will be a lucrative pickup just like the ones that came before it.

Nike

Like the others, the kicks feature the familiar black and orange color scheme utilized on the original Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard" and the "Shattered "Away" joint that followed. The 3.0 is highlighted by a glossy, crinkled leather that is designed to resemble the look of a shattered backboard.

In case you missed the back story behind Jordan Brand's "Shattered Backboard" line, each of the sneakers are inspired by the orange and black jersey that Michael Jordan wore during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, during which MJ threw down a dunk that broke the backboard.

“Glass was everywhere. The backboard exploded. I’m looking at his eyes, his ears…looking for little bits of glass,” remembers Howard White, VP of Jordan Brand. “In the moment, it was wild. It was a little scary, because we didn’t know where the glass was going. They were playing and then there was that moment. I don’t know of any moment where one can detect something otherworldly has happened, but that one has become something grand. For MJ, though, it was just a moment in the game.”

