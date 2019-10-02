If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you probably know all about the "Shattered Backboard" colorway. The shoe is meant to commemorate the jersey Michael Jordan wore during a charity game in Italy where you guessed it, he broke the backboard. These colorways have always been a mixture of black, white, and orange and tend to be incredibly limited and desired.

Now that we're in October, there is a real appetite for orange sneakers and Jordan Brand is coming through with some spooky shoes of their own. This time around, they are changing up the "Shattered Backboard" formula with the 3.0 version which can be found below. The latest images are courtesy of Shoe Palace and show off some of the finer details of the sneaker. For instance, we see the orange toe box, back heel, and Nike swooshes. Perhaps the biggest change in comparison to some older photos is that the leather looks different. Instead of being crinkled, the leather looks like a simple patent leather material.

For now, these are slated to release on Saturday, October 26th for $160 USD. They will also be dropping in Grade School sizes for $120 USD. Let us know what you think about the new photos and whether or not you plan on copping.