A third iteration of the "Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 is reportedly slated to launch this Fall.

Similar to the original Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard" and the "Shattered "Away" rendition that came after it, the kicks are built on an orange and black color scheme. This time around, however, the kicks appear to be built on a glossy, crinkled patent leather.

Check out the latest on-foot images below.

The design is inspired by the orange and black jersey that Michael Jordan wore during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, in which MJ threw down a dunk that broke the backboard.

“Glass was everywhere. The backboard exploded. I’m looking at his eyes, his ears…looking for little bits of glass,” remembers Howard White, VP of Jordan Brand. “In the moment, it was wild. It was a little scary, because we didn’t know where the glass was going. They were playing and then there was that moment. I don’t know of any moment where one can detect something otherworldly has happened, but that one has become something grand. For MJ, though, it was just a moment in the game.”

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, the kicks are slated to drop on October 26 for the retail price of $160.