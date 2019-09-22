One of the most anticipated sneakers of the Fall season is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard 3.0" which is supposed to complete the trilogy of the same name. Over the past few weeks, there have been numerous teasers regarding this shoe and sneakerheads seem to be incredibly divided when it comes to the leather that is being used on this particular iteration.

As you can see, the shoe is completely covered in this oily and crinkly orange and black leather which has been the main point of contention when it comes to this shoe. These latest beauty shots courtesy of Flight Club give us our best look so far at the materials and to be honest, it really just comes down to a matter of taste. It's clear these aren't the stand Jordan 1 materials and that will certainly turn fans off of the shoe. Regardless, they're incredibly clean and would be a great addition to any collection.

If you're hoping to cop these, they will be dropping on Saturday, October 26th for $160 USD. They will also be coming with orange laces and are the perfect shoe for the Fall/Halloween season.

Image via Flight Club

