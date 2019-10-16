If you've been following Michael Jordan's career since the very beginning, then you know all about his shoes and the history behind them. After being signed by Nike in 1984, Jordan got his very own sneaker line and the Air Jordan 1 was born. The shoe was eventually put on the market in 1985 and immediately became a pop culture phenomenon. Over the years, the cut of the Jordan 1 has changed a bit. The first silhouette was a little boxier while the now, the shoe is more rounded.

Fans have been waiting for Jordan Brand to go back to its roots and according to @zsneakerheadz, they are rumored to be doing just that. We reported earlier this year that Jumpman is planning to bring back the "Chicago" colorway in its true 1985 form.

Another '85 colorway has been revealed and it will be similar to that of the "Chicago." The model is listed as "Varsity Red/Varsity Red-Summit White-Black" and is expected to be dropping sometime in 2020. As for the price, these will be going for a considerable amount more than the regular Air Jordan 1 as the rumored cost is $200 USD.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest on this upcoming model.