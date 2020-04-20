Jumpman loves to try new things when it comes to the Air Jordan 1. The sneaker is incredibly iconic and already has tons of dope colorways, however, Jordan Brand never seems to be content with keeping things the same. For instance, we recently reported on how the brand was planning a Chicago colorway for women that would feature some familiar materials that have never been paired together. These two materials are snakeskin and satin.

Well, it looks like the shoe is ready to be released in August and thanks to Instagram sneaker accounts like @repgod888 and @zsneakerheadz, we finally have a first look at what this colorway will resemble. As you can tell from the posts below, the back heel and Nike swoosh are made of black snakeskin while the side panels and toe box are white leather. Red leather is found on the overlays while red satin finally appears all the way up the tongue. Even the black laces seem to have a certain satin quality about them.

The exact release date for these has yet to be determined so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.