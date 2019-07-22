Jordan Brand will be releasing another Satin Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG next month, following up the "Bred," "Royal," and "Shattered Backboard" colorways that have released over the last over the last two years.

This time around, the iconic "Black Toe" Air Jordan 1 will be receiving the satin treatment.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Satin "Black Toe"/HanZuYing

The Women's Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Satin "Black Toe" comes equipped with red satin detailing to go along with the familiar white and black leather. Another difference is the black wings logo stationed on the ankle collar. Because the kicks are being billed as a women's release, it's worth noting that a women's size 12 translates to a men's size 10.5.

Jordan Brand has not yet released official images, but it is being reported that the Satin Black Toe AJ1s will be available on August 17 for the retail price of $160.