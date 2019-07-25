As we march through the Summer, Jordan Brand is planning on releasing even more dope shoes to their consumers, specifically, women who are oftentimes neglected by the sneaker industry. It's very much true that sneakerheads are predominantly men although there are plenty of women out there who love themselves some dope kicks. Over the past couple of years, Jordan Brand has been dropping some Satin versions of classic Air Jordan 1 colorways that appeal to the ladies. The "Banned," "Royal," and "Shattered Backboard" colorways have all been represented here and now, the "Black Toe" Chicago model will be as well.

There have been plenty of teasers of the shoe so far and according to @zsneakerheadz, it is slated to release on Saturday, August 17th for $160 USD. Sneakerheads will be disappointed to know though that stock numbers will most likely be fairly low for this shoe even though the demand is high. This means resale prices could get fairly lofty so if you plan on copping, don't sleep on release day.

Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will bring you up to date information on the release just in case anything changes.