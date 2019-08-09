One of the most hyped-up sneaker releases over the past couple of months has been the Air Jordan 1 High OG Satin "Black Toe" which is an alternative take on a classic colorway. Everybody loves the "Black Toe" Chicago colorway and now, Jordan Brand is adding Satin materials to the red highlights of the shoe in order to make it more friendly for female sneakerheads. As we all know, men with smaller feet are still going to try and cop these and will probably end up with the majority of the pairs.

The sneaker is set to release on Saturday, August 17th for $160 USD and it appears as though some new release information has surfaced courtesy of @zsneakerheadz. In the Instagram post below, you can see that the shows will be released in multiple Foot Lockers across the country, although there are some areas that won't be getting them at all. As you would expect, these kicks are going to be fairly limited and resellers are already excited about the potential profits.

If you're planning on copping these, make sure you stay active on release day and don't miss your one and only shot.

Image via Nike

