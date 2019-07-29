If you're a fan of Jordan Brand and more particularly, the Air Jordan 1, then you know all about the "Black Toe" Chicago colorway. It's one of the most iconic versions of the shoe and if you're a sneakerhead, it is one of those must-haves for your collection. As we march into the late stages of the Summer, Jordan Brand is looking to give women a better chance at copping the "Black Toe" model, while also giving it a bit of a twist.

Yes, that's right, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Black Toe" model is now being dressed in its own Satin version which will be hitting store shelves on Saturday, August 17th for $160 USD. The shoe has the exact same color blocking as the original shoe, it's just that the materials are different on this particular model. So far, the shoe is looking pretty great and if you're a female sneakerhead looking for some kicks this Summer, these are certainly the way to go.

Jordan Brand officially unveiled the shoe over the weekend and it can be seen in all of its glory in the images below.

Will you be copping these?

Image via Jordan Brand

Image via Jordan Brand