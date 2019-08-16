If you were to go into the Air Jordan 1 library and look for some of the best colorways, the "Black Toe" model would definitely be up there. It's the quintessential AJ1 as it features the color scheme of the Chicago Bulls. There are black overlays and a black Nike swoosh, while red appears on the back heel. Every few years, Jordan Brand comes through with a retro of the shoe and in 2019, they are giving it satin materials and marketing it towards women.

Dudes with small feet will also be looking to cop these, although you have to appreciate Nike's efforts to bring more shoes to all of the female sneakerheads out there. The shoe will be dropping tomorrow, Saturday, August 17th and will cost $160 USD. It's going to be a limited release and a ton of people are going to be looking to cop these, so it's important to know what you're doing.

Thanks to Sneaker News, we now know what stores will be carrying the shoe tomorrow. If you want to cop, be sure to hit up the Nike SNKRS App, Finish Line, Eastbay, and JD Sports at 10 A.M. tomorrow. The SNKRS App can be unpredictable so stores might be the best way to go about copping these.

Will you be scooping this up tomorrow?

Image via Nike

