There is no denying just how popular the Air Jordan 1 High OG is and how important it is to the world of sneakers. The sneaker has seen a plethora of colorways over the years and one of the most iconic is the "Black Toe" Chicago model. Luckily for all of the female sneakerheads out there, the shoe is being remade with Satin materials and will be dropping next month. There have been a ton of teaser images for the sneaker but now, Jordan Brand and Nike have finally released the official images which can be found below.

The shoe has the exact same look as the OG "Black Toe" high and there is a black Nike swoosh and black overlays. Meanwhile, the back heel and the outsole are red which helps lend to the Chicago Bulls Aesthetic.

It appears as though this shoe will be dropping on Saturday, August 17th for $160 USD so stay tuned for more details as the release date approaches.

Image via Nike

