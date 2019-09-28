The first day of 2020 is still more than three months away but there's already a ton of hype regarding the number of Air Jordans on tap for next year.

Specifically, it appears that Jordan Brand has plans to drop several Air Jordan 1s, ranging from classics like the "Chicago" colorway to all new styles like the "Royal Toe" rendition. The latter is reportedly set to release sometime in the Spring - and although early images have not yet surfaced there are some new details regarding what they'll look like.

According to SneakerFiles, the kicks are expected to feature the sneaker's namesake hue on the toe box, outsole and ankle collar. White appears on the mid panels and midsole as well as the wings logo and Nike Air branding on the tongue, while black handles everything else.

There are reports that Air Jordan 1 prices could increase in 2020, so it remains to be seen if the "Royal Toe" 1s or any other upcoming colorway will cost more than the familiar $160.

Take a look at the "Royal Toe" mockup below and stay tuned for more info.