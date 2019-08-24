Jordan Brand's never-ending lineup of Air Jordan 1 colorways just continues to grow, and there are multiple all-new renditions on tap for the final months of 2019. Among them, the upcoming "Obsidian/UNC" pair that is set to drop at the end of August and another Chicago-inspired version on tap for November.

The latter is reportedly inspired by the brand's “Who Said Man Was Not Meant To Fly” ad from 1985.

Early images of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Who Said Man Was Not Meant To Fly" recently surfaced, revealing a soft, tumbled leather construction split up between portions of black and white. The Chicago vibes are completed with red detailing throughout the piping, laces and outsole.

The kicks are expected to arrive on Black Friday, November 29, for the retail price of $160.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Who Said Man Was Not Meant to Fly"/@Sneakertigger

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Who Said Man Was Not Meant to Fly"/@Sneakertigger

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Who Said Man Was Not Meant to Fly"/@Sneakertigger

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Who Said Man Was Not Meant to Fly"/@Sneakertigger

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Who Said Man Was Not Meant to Fly"/@Sneakertigger