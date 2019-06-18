Over the past couple of years, Jordan Brand has been making a concerted effort to create more shoes that will appeal to all of the female sneakerheads out there. Instead of going with women-specific colorways, Jumpman has decided to be even more ambitious and create brand new silhouettes that work based off of already established models. As you would imagine, the Air Jordan 1 has received the most experimentation in this regard and now it seems like it is coming to a head with the Jordan 1 Nova XX.

The first colorway that has been unveiled brings the "Bred Toe" vibes. The toe box and the back heel is red with a black strap going around the ankle. From there, the entirety of the tongue and side panels are white, with no laces going up the middle. Instead, there are white laces going up the side where the black overlays are. There is no colored swoosh on the side and instead, there is simply some stitching in the shape of the swoosh.

According to Sneaker News, there is no price or release date associated with this shoe, although that information should be coming soon.

Image via Nike

