Perhaps one of the most iconic shoes of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Depending on what kind of sneakerhead you ask, the original silhouette is sacred and should never be touched, no matter what. Others will simply say they don't mind when a change has been made to the shoe and will check out any new iterations Jordan Brand throws their way. Earlier this year, Jordan Brand decided to take a risk with their beloved AJ1 and gave it a more utilitarian design, including a React midsole.

React technology has proven itself to be incredibly comfortable and can even rival the likes of Adidas Boost. There have only been a handful of colorways for the React-injected Jordan 1 but thanks to Nike, we have a look at a brand new pair. These don't have a concrete name attached to them although based on the pictures, we see a black upper with purple details towards the back heel and even the Nike swoosh.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, these are set to release sometime this Fall for $170 USD.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike