Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup is slowly but surely revealing itself, even though there are still more than three months worth of sneakers on tap for the remainder of this year.

As always, it appears that there will be plenty of Air Jordan 1s on tap including the iconic "Chicago" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, as well as new colorways such as the "Court Purple" and "Particle Grey." Additionally, it appears as though a "Pine Green" iteration is in the works.

The kicks come equipped with a black tumbled leather upper, highlighted by vibrant green detailing on the toe box, Nike swoosh, outsole and ankle collar. Additional details include a black Air Jordan wings logo, red "Nike Air" branding on the tongue and a white midsole.

Release information has not yet been confirmed, but rumors suggest that the "Pine Green" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG could be releasing in February, following the NBA All Star weekend.

Check out the early look below, and stay tuned for more info.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Pine Green/Wavegod_thelegend