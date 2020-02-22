The month of February has been absolutely loaded with popular sneaker releases, thanks in large part to the plethora of Nike and Air Jordans that dropped in celebration of the All Star weekend. With two more weeks before February comes to a close, it's time to shift our focus to the other kicks on tap for February, specifically the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Pine Green" that'll be dropping on the last day of the month.

The kicks feature the familiar color-blocking used on classics like the "Bred," "Royal" and "Shadow" Air Jordan 1s, with pine green detailing on the toe box, Nike swoosh, outsole and ankle collar contrasting the black tumbled leather upper. Additional details include a black Air Jordan wings logo, red "Nike Air" branding on the tongue, a white midsole and an extra set of red laces.

Look for the Pine Green 1s to launch on February 29th in both men's and kids sizes priced at $170 and $130, respectively. Continue scrolling for a closer look at the latest detailed photos, courtesy of Finish Line.

Finish Line

