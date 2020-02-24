In celebration of the launch of the highly anticipated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Pine Green" colorway, Swiss sneaker boutique Titolo has designed a custom Mercedes G Wagon that perfectly mimics the upcoming release. The special edition whip even features tumbled leather-inspired detailing on the Nike swooshes as well as mock perforations on the hood as a nod to the AJ1 toe box.

Ahead of the February 29th drop, this Pine Green G Wagon will be hitting the streets of Switzerland, giving sneakerheads a chance to enter the Titolo raffle via the QR code seen on the spare tire cover.

As for the actual Air Jordan 1 "Pine Green," the kicks feature the familiar color-blocking seen on classics like the "Bred," "Royal" and "Shadow" Air Jordan 1s, with pine green detailing on the toe box, Nike swoosh, outsole and ankle collar contrasting the black tumbled leather upper. Additional details include a black Air Jordan wings logo, red "Nike Air" branding on the tongue, a white midsole and an extra set of red laces.

Check out all angles of the Air Jordan 1-inspired G Wagon below, and click here for a closer look at the "Pine Green" AJ1 releasing at the end of this month.

