Over the years, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Bred" has lived in infamy as the Banned Jordan shoe. Of course, this shoe was never actually banned and, in fact, the "banned" moniker was only used as a way to market the shoe. Regardless, this tactic worked as the black and red Air Jordan 1 model became a huge hit that is still highly-coveted to this day.

Later this year, Jumpman is set to release the "Bred Reimagined" colorway, otherwise known as "Patent Bred." We have seen numerous teasers for this shoe and so far, it is clear that Jordan Brand is staying true to the OG colorway, except this time around, we get those flashy patent leather aesthetics. Thanks to @ryivibes on Instagram, we have the clearest look at these so far, and as you can tell from the post below, these are going to be amazing when they finally drop.

This brand new Air Jordan 1 model is set to drop in October of this year although an official release date has yet to be set. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates surrounding these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.