Jordan Brand's latest UNC-themed Air Jordan 1, this time featuring a Sail and Obsidian Blue combination, will be available today, August 31, at 10am ET.

The kicks, priced at $160, will be available at all major retailers such as Footaction, Foot Locker, Finish Line, Eastbay and Champs Sports. Check out the early purchase links in the tweet embedded below.

UNC blue handles a portion of the ankle collar, heel and "Nike Air" branding on the tongue of the upcoming "Obsidian" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, while the sneaker's namesake color takes on the Nike swoosh, as well as the trim around the sail-colored silhouette.

Scroll down for official images of the "Obsidian" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Obsidian/J23 App

