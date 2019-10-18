If you're familiar with sneaker culture, then you should be aware of how important the Air Jordan 1 is. It's the first-ever shoe Michael Jordan got to wear in the NBA and 35 years later, it is still one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes on the market. There are various colorways of the shoe and over the years, Jordan Brand has created alternate versions of the sneaker which feature new details in certain areas. As we head into 2020, it seems as though Jumpman has big plans for the Jordan 1, including a new model that was shown off on Twitter by DJ Folk.

Not much is known about this model except for the fact that it appears to have an ankle strap while the colorway is a mix between the "Banned" and the "Bred Toe" Air Jordan 1s. Immediately after posting these, Folk's comments were flooded with sneakerheads who let their opinion be known on the shoe. As you can see from the remarks below, fans really aren't feeling these and seem to be confused as to what they really are.

Based on a report from Sole Collector, some believe this could be the Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase model which was created with better accessibility in mind. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information regarding this potential release.