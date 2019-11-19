Jordan Brand's 2020 lineup is slowly but surely taking shape and it looks like there are a plethora of Air Jordan 1s on deck for the new year, as always. Among them, classics like the "Chicago" colorway as well as all-new styles like "Court Purple," "Pine Green" and "Royal Toe."

According to sneaker source @Zsneakerheadz, there's also a "Mocha" Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG in the works. Images of the kicks have not yet surfaced, but they could look like the mockup shown below based off the "Sail/Dark Mocha-Black-Black" color scheme.

Jordan Brand has not yet announced any official release details for their 2020 lineup, but it is believed that the "Mocha" 1s will be releasing as part of the annual Holiday collection in 2020. There are reports that Air Jordan 1 prices could increase in 2020, so you can expect these sneakers to retail for $170 next year, rather than the familiar $160.

Stay tuned for a first look.