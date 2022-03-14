While it may not have the same allure as the Air Jordan 1 High OG, there is no denying that the Air Jordan 1 Mid is a fantastic sneaker. This is a more cost-effective version of the Jordan 1, and fans are always eager to check out the new colorways that come down the pipeline. With the Spring on the horizon, new colorways are almost here, and today, another new model was shown off to sneakerheads.

As you can see in the official images below, the base of this shoe is made of white leather, all while the lime green highlights are placed on the Nike swoosh, tongue, toe box, and even the back heel. It all comes together quite nicely, and the lime green is loud enough to get people excited about these as the perfect summer sneaker.

No release date has been given for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these shoes, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

