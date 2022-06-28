The Air Jordan 1 Mid has always been popular amongst sneakerheads, even if it doesn't have the same prestige as the High OG. Regardless, this is a silhouette that is always getting new colorways, and fans can't help but love them. With the Mid, Jordan Brand likes to do something different and with this latest version of the silhouette, they certainly come through with something unique.

As you can see, the shoe has a white base with Carolina blue overlays and a grey back heel. What is truly unique about this model, however, isn't the actual colorway. It's the fact that the front of the shoe, including the tongue, has a mesh-like feel to it that replicates an actual basketball net. It's a nice little addition to a colorway that is definitely going to pique people's interest.

For now, a release date has not yet been revealed for this shoe, so keep your eyes peeled at your local retailer for details. As always, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this shoe, down in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

