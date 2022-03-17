One of the best sneakers on the market is the Air Jordan 1, whether it be the High, Mid, or Low. Over the last couple of weeks, there have been plenty of Air Jordan 1 Mids to hit the market, and as the summer approaches, fans can expect a lot more to make their way to store shelves. Considering the warm weather is here, fans can expect the colorways to match this aesthetic, and this Tie-Dye Air Jordan 1 Mid certainly fits the bill quite nicely.

As you can see in the images down below, the shoe has a white and black base to it. The white is found on the toe box and the side panels, all while the overlays and even the Nike swoosh are black. The real tie-dye portion of the shoe appears on the back heel, as we mostly get pink and peach tones. It is a really nice look, and we're sure sneakerheads will be eager to get their hands on these.

For now, there is no release date available for these, however, the price has been set for $125 USD. Let us know what you think about these kicks, in the comments down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

