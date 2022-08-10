When you consider how the Air Jordan 1 is one of the most popular shoes out there, it should come as no surprise that Jumpman would want to give support to alternative models like the AJ1 Mid and AJ1 Low. The Air Jordan 1 Mid has been getting a lot of love as of late, and much to the delight of sneakerheads, it will now be receiving a "Split" colorway that features two lovely and luscious tones.

In the official images down below, we can see a sneaker that contains a gorgeous burgundy and a creamy beige hue. These colors are intertwined and split down the middle at various points, which creates a fun sneaker that is definitely going to grab people's attention. This would be a great color for the Fall season, and we're sure other sneaker consumers will agree.

For now, a release date for this shoe has yet to be announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand-new Air Jordan 1 Mid, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

