Fans of the Air Jordan 1 have been blessed with a lot of unique colorways over the years. When people think of the Air Jordan 1, their immediate assumption is to think of the High OG, as this is the shoe most people fell in love with. Of course, there are other great Jordan 1 silhouettes out there, such as the Mid and the Low. These versions are much more cost-effective and over the past few years, Jordan Brand has made a real effort to bring out some pretty unique colorways.

The latest color scheme to make its way to the Air Jordan 1 Mid is this "Signal Blue" model that will surely excite those who are looking for something that pops. In the official images below, you can see how the base of the sneaker is white all while the overlays are blue. From there, the overlays have a black outline that matches up perfectly with the black Nike swoosh. Overall, this makes for a truly unique Jordan 1 Mid and if you're looking for something different, this certainly fits the bill.

A release date has not been announced although you can expect to cop these within the coming months for $115 USD.

Image via Nike

