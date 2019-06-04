While it may not be as popular as its big brother the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the mid is still a pretty great silhouette as it features everything that makes the Jordan 1 iconic, but just packaged a little smaller. Jordan 1 Mids tend to be general releases and come in a plethora of colorways that are pretty great if you're looking for an inexpensive, easier to cop alternative to the High OG>.

As Summer looms closer, Jordan Brand is coming out with a plethora of Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways with the latest being this coral and gold model which can be found below. The shoe features some premium materials throughout the upper, with coral suede overlays complementing the oral leather that makes up the toe box and the side panels. Meanwhile, the shoe is highlighted by a gold Nike swoosh, gold Jumpman logo on the tongue and gold wings logo on the side of the heel.

If you're looking to cop these, they will release in the coming weeks for $120 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

