While the Air Jordan 1 High OG is the AJ1 model that typically gets all of the praise, you can't deny just how great the Air Jordan 1 Mid can be. It is a more cost-effective version of the High OG, and each colorway is typically more readily available in stores. With that in mind, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is perfect for the average sneaker lover who can't always keep up with every single SNKRS App drop.

With all of that being said, Jordan Brand has been making sure that the shoe gets a plethora of colorways in order to satiate demand. The latest offering to be shown off is this "Red Pomegranate" model below, which features two tones of red. The darker red can be found on the overlays which are made of patent leather. Overall, the look of the shoe is quite flashy, and if you are a fan of this style, then the all-red look will certainly be for you.

There is no release date for these. In the meantime, tell us what you think of the colorway, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

