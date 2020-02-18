While it may not be as popular as the High OG, there is something to say about the fashion sensibilities of the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The sneaker is much more accessible as colorways are typically well-stocked and the price is much less expensive. These factors make the Jordan 1 Mid an excellent choice for sneakerheads who are on a budget but still want something classic that looks great on foot.

Over the past few years, Jordan Brand has been delivering a plethora of new Jordan 1 Mid colorways and now, we are getting yet another one. This "Digital Pink" offering is for women sneakerheads only. As you can see, the shoe is made of various shades of pink with leather overlays on top of a suede toe box. If you're looking for something with vibrant colors, you're definitely going to want to check these out.

For now, these do not have a price or a release date although they should be dropping within the coming weeks. Let us know in the comments below what you think of this colorway and whether or not you would ever rock it. Considering these are for women, perhaps they could prove to be a great gift for the lady in your life.

Image via Nike

