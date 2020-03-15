If you're a fan of the Air Joran 1 High OG, then you probably like the Air Jordan 1 Mid, at least to some extent. The silhouette is a bit different as it doesn't go as high up your ankles. Regardless, it is the perfect option for those who want the fashion sensibilities of the Air Jordan 1, but prefer something that costs a lot less. Every single year, Jumpman provides us with a ton of new colorways and 2020 hasn't been any different in this regard.

The latest Air Jordan 1 Mid to be revealed is this patent leather offering which can be found below. The sneaker has a white base while black patent leather overlays make their way throughout. From there, the back heel is pink while the swoosh on the outside is yellow. Meanwhile, the swoosh on the medial side is blue. It's a colorful sneaker that will certainly appeal to those wanting to add some flavor to their collection, just in time for Spring.

According to Sneaker News, a release date has yet to be determined so be on the lookout at your local sneaker shop. Is this something you would cop? Let us know in the comments, below.

Image via Nike

