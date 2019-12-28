Air Jordan 1 Mid Receives Raygun-Inspired Makeover: Official Images

If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, chances are you've been eating this year. Jumpman has come through with a plethora of colorways for this mid-cut Air Jordan 1 and they've all been relatively fire. Jordan Brand is well-aware of how accessible the Mid is compared to the High OG so it only makes sense that they would keep giving the former, new colorways.

For the next Jordan 1 Mid colorway, Jumpman is drawing inspiration from the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Raygun" models. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a dark orange toe box and back heel, while the overlays and cuff are yellow. From there, the side panels and tongue are black. Finishing off the shoe is a white Nike swoosh. Overall, it's a pretty clean colorway that will certainly be a hit amongst those looking for a cost-effective Air Jordan 1.

According to Sneaker News, a release date has yet to be announced so stay tuned for more details. In the meantime, let us know in the comments below how you feel about these.

Image via Nike

