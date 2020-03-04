While it may not be the most popular Air Jordan 1 variation, there is no denying just how versatile the Mid is. This cost-effective option has been released in some pretty dope colorways over the years and sneakerheads have been looking for some new options with Spring on the horizon. Jumpman has never let fans down in this regard, so it shouldn't be surprising that new options are on the way.

This latest model looks like the perfect sneaker for some Fourth of July festivities. We say this because the colors of the American flag are all represented. As you can see, the upper is mostly white while the Nike swoosh is red and the cuff is blue. These colors come together quite nicely and overall, it's a clean offering that will surely look good this summer.

According to Sneaker News, these kicks will be dropping soon so be on the lookout for them at your local sneaker shop. Also, these are a women's exclusive so if you have big feet, you're going to be out of luck. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

