While it's not as popular as the High OG, there is something to be said about just how good the Air Jordan 1 Mid looks. The sneaker works with almost every outfit and it just so happens to be a more cost-efficient alternative to the aforementioned High OG. With that being said, Jordan Brand has delivered various Mid colorways over the years and with March Madness right around the corner, they are adding yet another.

While this isn't an official March Madness colorway, it could certainly pass for one based on the color blocking. The toe box, side panels, and back heel are white while the overlays are grey. Meanwhile, the Nike swoosh and cuff are orange. When you put these colors together, the shoe resembles a PE for either the Texas Longhorns or Syracuse Orange.

According to Sneaker News, you can expect these kicks to drop at some point within the next few weeks. If you want to get decked out in time for March Madness, you may want to think about scooping these up. Let us know in the comments below what you think and whether or not you plan on copping.

Image via Nike

