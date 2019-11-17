It's been said before but we'll say it again. The Air Jordan 1 is one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all time. Whether you're a fan of Jordan's or not, there is no denying just how important the brand is to the sneaker culture and it just so happens that their first-ever shoe is a fashion staple. While the High OG is seen as the big draw of the Jordan 1, the "Mid" model certainly has its merit as it inhabits the role of a middle child. The shoe is more affordable and won't dig into your ankles as much depending on how tall you are.

If you're familiar with the Air Jordan 1, then you know "Royal" is one of the most iconic colorways and now, it's coming to the Mid. The official images below show how the color blocking will look on this particular version and as you can tell, it's clean which is to be expected. For those wanting to experience an affordable option on the "Royal" Air Jordan 1, these are a great cop.

According to Sneaker News, there is no set release date for these yet although they will be dropping for a modest $110 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these or if you wish they were High OG's instead.

Image via Nike

