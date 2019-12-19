It may not be as popular as the High OG but the Air Jordan 1 Mid is still a fairly popular sneaker. The shoe is more accessible than the Air Jordan 1 High because it is cheaper and isn't as hard to wear due to the shorter cut. Every year, Jordan Brand drops some pretty incredible colorways of the Jordan 1 Mid and regardless of how popular it is amongst the OGs, it typically does well in terms of sales. Every now and then, Jumpman comes through with a premium Jordan 1 Mid that features some dope materials and lush tones.

With the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Milan," that is exactly what Jordan Brand is doing. As you can see from the images below, the shoe is covered in some pastel rose gold tones while beige and white are also added throughout the upper. The shoe is made with suede, canvas, and leather which makes this shoe truly different from some of the other Air Jordan 1 Mids you see on the market.

According to Sneaker News, these will be dropping soon for $130 USD. Let us know in the comments below if you plan on copping these.

Image via Nike

