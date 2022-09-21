One of the best Air Jordan 1 alternatives is the AJ1 Mid. It is a shoe that is cheaper and way more readily accessible than all of the other Air Jordan 1 sneakers out there. Over the last few weeks or so, Jumpman has been creating some unique Air Jordan 1 Mid colorways that are specifically for the kids. School has started and parents are looking for stylish shoes that will have the other kids jealous.

Among these Air Jordan 1 Mids for kids is the "Ice Blue" colorway found below. As you can see in the official images, the shoe has white side panels while black appears on the toe box, back heel, and Nike swoosh. The ice blue portion is found on the overlays, and it creates a perfect contrast that offers up some Winter-type vibes.

At the time of writing this, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Ice Blue" does not have a release date. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

